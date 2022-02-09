Rugby club members delighted with decision

Bridgnorth Rugby Club set for new clubhouse

South Shropshire Planning Committee members gave approval for the scheme - likely to cost in excess of £1m - at a meeting on Tuesday.

Club chairman Karen Sawbridge BEM said the club could now move forward with the plans, which will see social and banqueting and changing facilities at the ground transformed.

She said: "We are over the moon to finally achieve the planning permission - it is a massive step for the club and the members of the club going forward.

"It is a landmark in the history of Bridgnorth Rugby Club because the application process started as long ago as 2008 so it is definitely a massive boost."