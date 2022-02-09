Bridgnorth agricultural auction raises worthy cash

The auction on Tuesday, organised by Nock Deighton Agricultural LLP, saw cows and sheeps auctioned off as well as lots from meat and veg hampers to a dinner for eight, straw bales, fodder beet, a hotel stay and a watercolour painting, all donated by well wishers and customers.
The money will be donated to Prostate Cancer UK and marked World Cancer Day, which took place last Friday.
James Neame, from the Tasley based firm, said: "We didn't expect to raise so much money so were delighted with the outcome and it is going to a great cause, with World Cancer Day being held at the end of last week it is very appropriate."