Bridgnorth agricultural auction raises worthy cash

Paul Taylor (Left) and partner Martin Clack – partner (Right) with a ewe which sold to £300.

The auction on Tuesday, organised by Nock Deighton Agricultural LLP, saw cows and sheeps auctioned off as well as lots from meat and veg hampers to a dinner for eight, straw bales, fodder beet, a hotel stay and a watercolour painting, all donated by well wishers and customers.

The money will be donated to Prostate Cancer UK and marked World Cancer Day, which took place last Friday.