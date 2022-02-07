Calls for Bridgnorth to have a 20 mile an hour zone to prevent future accidents

Bridgnorth High Street

Councillors want Shropshire Council to make Bridgnorth the first in the county to have the speed limit throughout the town.

They say there have been serious injuries and a tragic death recently and say having the speed limit could prevent future loss of life.

At their last Town Council meeting councillors listened to residents’ concerns about speeding in and around the High Street.

The residents turned out to support a motion from Councillor Ross Ireland asking that the Town Council writes to Shropshire Council and consider introducing 20mph zones in the Town.

After the debate councillors voted to write formally to Shropshire Council requesting that Shropshire Council explore, as a matter of urgency, the feasibility of introducing a 20mph zone in Bridgnorth. The council is also calling for some associated traffic calming measures to be implemented.

Councillor Ireland said he wanted to discourage nuisance drivers.

"As a town centre resident I see many cases of speeding and anti-social driving of motorcycles and cars. I often walk my dog late at night and have seen high performance cars noisily lapping High Town at speeds up to 60/70mph.

"Objectors to lower speed limits and calming measures usually focus on lack of enforcement or speed humps causing braking or extra pollution as vehicles stop/start. However, penalties do go up considerably according to how much the limit is being exceeded so a lower limit will cost offenders much more when they are caught," Councillor Ireland said.

He pointed out that the severity of injuries and fatality rates come down for accidents at lower speeds.

"The long low ramps used in many other towns are comfortable at 15 miles per hour, but untenable at 30miles per hour. I don't want to cause problems for motorists, only to discourage nuisance drivers. I proposed the Council ask for a consultation with the experts so that we get the best advice."

Deputy Town Mayor Councillor Sawbridge said: ” I have long believed that traffic calming measures are well overdue in and around Bridgnorth 0 not simply the Town Centre, but the surrounding roads also. I fully support the idea of operating a '20 is Plenty' speed limit in and around the curtilage of Bridgnorth."

It has saddened me to note the very serious accidents, including a fatality, which have occurred in recent months and at very excessive speeds within Bridgnorth. I implore Shropshire Council to take the relevant action now."

Also supporting the call was Councillor Wellings.