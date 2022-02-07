From left to right is Flora Chegwen, Councillor Les Winwood, Selina and Albert Griffiths.

They found everyone from council officers to bus company Arriva happy with the idea for the new stop next to the McCarthy & Stone development at Farthings Court... but it took a bit of time to grind through the bureaucratic gears.

"We started the ball rolling two years ago," said Councillor Les Winwood who represents Bridgnorth West and Tasley on Shropshire Council.

"The highways department, the bus operator and Arriva all had to agree, and we had to have a consultation, then have the new road markings and the pole installed. Residents were having to go on a long walk to their nearest stop.

"It has taken a while and the residents have been patient and helpful with me. The council officers have kept me in touch throughout the process.

"It's great news for the residents of Farthings Court, Kings Loade and Oldbury Bridgnorth."

The main benefit will be for users of the quarter past the hour101 Bridgnorth Town service with timetabled arrivals from 7.17am through to 7.15pm.

Travellers to Broseley, Ironbridge and Telford on the number 8 will also be able to use the stop.

It also serves the number 9 route to Wolverhampton; the 113 Telford - Shifnal - Norton - Bridgnorth service; the 114 Telford - Shifnal - Worfield - Bridgnorth service; the 125 Stourbridge - Kidderminster - Bridgnorth and the 297 Kidderminster - Alveley - Bridgnorth.

There are no Sunday services.