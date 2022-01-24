A cautionary tale

Photo: Bridgnorth Fire Station

Last Friday, January 21, crews from Telford and Tweedale assisted with a call to a house fire in Bridgnorth, with the Bridgnorth station also being scrambled,

On arrival crews found that the fire was already out, but the occupant of the house was treated by the crews for burns and shock, while crews waited for the ambulance service to arrive.

Crews ensured the fire was fully extinguished, established the cause of the fire and removed the burnt debris from the property.