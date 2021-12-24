Fishmonger John sings for his supper

Fishman John Perry sings for his supper

John, who sells fish around the Bridgnorth, Dudley and Wolverhampton areas, is a singer-songwriter in his spare time going by the name of The Grundigs.

He has just released a calypso-style song called Christmas Paradise, which describes an idyllic Christmas by the sea in the Caribbean.

And the 66-year-old, who also performs in a band called The Vibes, took time out for a bit of festive fun with his customers in the slightly colder environment of Enville, near Stourbridge.

The song is currently being aired on streaming services.

John, who lives in Chesterton, near Bridgnorth, took over J & J Fresh Fish two years ago, replacing Jon Spencer who had doing the rounds for 31 years.

He delivers to more than 250 homes in a typical week, clocking up to 400 miles around Bridgnorth, Wolverhampton, Albrighton, Kinver, Stourbridge, Dudley and Wall Heath.

"A lot of my customers know I'm in a band, but I also write songs under the pseudonym The Grundigs," he says.

"I've had a few songs played on the radio, I've recently done one called Hey, Rachel, which is a retro, 60s type of song."