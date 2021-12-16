Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Chance to grab some Christmas crackers of a different kind

By Andrew RevillBridgnorthPublished:

A Shropshire antiques centre is offering customers some unusual Christmas crackers this year – but these are of the vintage wooden variety.

John Ridgway, of Old Mill Antique Centre in Bridgnorth, with some old but also very unique Black Forest Nut Crackers
John Ridgway, of Old Mill Antique Centre in Bridgnorth, with some old but also very unique Black Forest Nut Crackers

Old Mill Antiques Centre in Bridgnorth is selling a collection of Victorian nutcrackers and owner John Ridgway says they are the most unusual ones he has ever seen.

He said: “We have six late 19th century carved wooden nutcrackers on sale, all in great condition and made in the Black Forest area of Germany.

“The designs are really unusual, ranging from a bear, a dog and a squirrel to monks, all beautifully made. They would make lovely Christmas presents and of course have a very practical use during the festive season."

The nutcrackers range in price from £100 to £325 and Old Mill Antiques Centre is open seven days a week, from 10am until 5pm.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Andrew Revill

By Andrew Revill

Senior Reporter for the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News