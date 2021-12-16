Chance to grab some Christmas crackers of a different kind

John Ridgway, of Old Mill Antique Centre in Bridgnorth, with some old but also very unique Black Forest Nut Crackers

Old Mill Antiques Centre in Bridgnorth is selling a collection of Victorian nutcrackers and owner John Ridgway says they are the most unusual ones he has ever seen.

He said: “We have six late 19th century carved wooden nutcrackers on sale, all in great condition and made in the Black Forest area of Germany.

“The designs are really unusual, ranging from a bear, a dog and a squirrel to monks, all beautifully made. They would make lovely Christmas presents and of course have a very practical use during the festive season."