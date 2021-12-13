Festive fundraiser proves big-hearted butcher is no Grinch

Kind-hearted butchers who believe "no-one should be alone on Christmas" are raising cash for a local hospital - and providing food for the isolated and vulnerable.

Mike and Sarah's in Bridgnorth have been dressing up as festive characters on Saturdays this December, with owner Mike Pearce donning his Grinch costume this weekend.

They are raising money for the Bridgnorth Hospital League of Friends, and organising a Christmas meals on wheels for people in need.

Mike said: "Every Saturday we've been dressing up. Last week we had a Christmas tree, an elf being carried by another elf and a Christmas pudding. This week it's been The Grinch. I've been The Grinch, Sarah's been one of The Who's and we've had the dog, Max. Next week we're doing the nativity.

"People have loved it. Little kids recognise you and it brings people in. It's all good fun.

"We've had a couple of really hard years so it's just been nice to put smiles on faces."

He added: "The League of Friends hasn't been able to raise money by doing their coffee mornings so we thought this year we would raise money for them."

There will be a big raffle drawn later this month, which will have prizes including a gift voucher for the Old Castle pub in West Castle Street, and a gold car valet.