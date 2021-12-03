Trespasser caught with gun on estate home to wedding venue

LAST PIC / DAVID HAMILTON PIC / SHROPSHIRE STAR 27/9/20 GV Telford Justice Centre, Telford..

Ross Pittam, aged 28, was found on the Davenport Estate in Worfield, Bridgnorth, with the air weapon after the gamekeeper heard gunshots coming from the woods.

Police said that along with Pittam, another man was found hiding, carrying a loaded air rifle on November 24 last year. Officers were then called to the estate, which is home to the Davenport House stately home, popular among couples to get married.

Further inspections of the area were carried out and officers located the defendant’s car, which contained another air rifle. The firearms were seized.

Pittam claimed he was given permission to hunt pigeons on the private land, but was unable to provide details of who had given him the permission.

Pittam, of Woodbridge Close, Bloxwich, Walsall, was found guilty of trespassing on land with an air weapon, and possessing an air weapon in a public place on October 15. He was sentenced at Telford Magistrates Court to 200 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £715 in court costs. He also had to surrender his guns.

No further action was taken against the second man found on the estate.

PC Phillip Nock of West Mercia Police said: “We welcome the outcome of this case and are pleased with the sentencing that was handed down. Generally speaking, convictions relating to wildlife crimes in the UK remains relatively low, so this is a really positive outcome and we hope this will lead as an example to anyone who doesn’t think there are consequences to this sort of crime.”

