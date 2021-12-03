Notification Settings

Neglectful horse owner jailed and banned from keeping animals for life

By Nick HumphreysBridgnorth

A neglectful horse owner has been jailed after her chestnut mare died in her care.

Victoria Bailey Young, aged 42, failed to look after her horse, Diamond, for a "sustained, prolonged and persistent" period of time.

Diamond was in poor condition and suffered weight loss.

Young, of Daddlebrook Road, Alveley, Bridgnorth, was found guilty in her absence of neglect in July at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

A warrant was issued for her arrest and she was taken into custody on November 1, before being sentenced on November 25.

She has been jailed for 20 weeks and banned from keeping animals for life.

Magistrates also ordered her to pay more than £870 in costs.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

