Neglectful horse owner jailed and banned from keeping animals for life

Victoria Bailey Young, aged 42, failed to look after her horse, Diamond, for a "sustained, prolonged and persistent" period of time.

Diamond was in poor condition and suffered weight loss.

Young, of Daddlebrook Road, Alveley, Bridgnorth, was found guilty in her absence of neglect in July at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

A warrant was issued for her arrest and she was taken into custody on November 1, before being sentenced on November 25.

She has been jailed for 20 weeks and banned from keeping animals for life.