Health worries lead to woman's death

By Sue AustinBridgnorthPublished:

A Bridgnorth woman, worried about her deteriorating health, took an overdose of tablets, an inquest into her death has heard.

Marie Thomas, 58, was found by her husband at their home in Dunval Road, on May 31.

He returned from taking a friend to a hospital appointment to find she had died.

At an inquest into her death at the Shirehall, Shrewsbury on Wednesday, the senior coroner for Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin, Mr John Ellery, heard that police called to their home found empty packets of medication together with letters to the family.

He was told that Mrs Thomas, an outpatients' receptionist, has ongoing health issues and had been worried about her deteriorating health.

He concluded that she had taken her own life.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

