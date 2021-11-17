Health worries lead to woman's death

Marie Thomas, 58, was found by her husband at their home in Dunval Road, on May 31.

He returned from taking a friend to a hospital appointment to find she had died.

At an inquest into her death at the Shirehall, Shrewsbury on Wednesday, the senior coroner for Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin, Mr John Ellery, heard that police called to their home found empty packets of medication together with letters to the family.

He was told that Mrs Thomas, an outpatients' receptionist, has ongoing health issues and had been worried about her deteriorating health.