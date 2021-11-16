'Santa' is gunning for the council over unkempt Shropshire town

Ray Hulse as Santa in 2019

Officials at a council had better watch out this Christmas as Santa is fuming over their 'inaction' in his beloved Shropshire town.

Ray Hulse, aged 77, is better known as Britain's longest serving Father Christmas - but before he dons his big red robe and white beard this year he's got a bone to pick with Shropshire Council who he thinks are ho-ho-hopeless.

Ray, of Well Meadow, in Bridgnorth, is pictured in his daytime sleigh - his mobility scooter - at sites he believes have been left to slide.

"I've been complaining about ivy growing all over the paths here for the last 10 years but they do nothing about it," said Ray who has lived in Bridgnorth for 51 years with his wife Kathleen, aged 79.

"I rang the council and asked them to check how long my complaint had been with them and a lady said it was 10 years. I have also complained about other areas in the town, including an overgrowing hedge."

"Years ago these kinds of things would never have been allowed to slide. All it takes is for someone to come out and treat the paths but I speak to the contractors and they don't want to know."

And putting in complaints is a hassle in itself, he said.

"I ring up and hear music when all I want to do is speak to someone. Then the same details have to be given again and again," he said.

This year Santa Ray has had enough with a failure to act, especially as he sees Shrewsbury getting all the attention.

"Shrewsbury gets all the money; there is a proposed relief road there but we can't get our roads done around here," he added.

"There is no pride in the town any more," he said.

"We are not getting the service here. If I stopped paying my community charge and went to court the judge would be on my side because we're not getting the services," said Ray who has had enough of "inaction".

And before he dons his robes for his 59th year as Santa for the children of Bridgnorth and further afield, says he definitely wants the council to give him and the town a present by taking action.

Ray, who is a retired tyre fitter, says he is looking forward to being the jolly, fat present-giver again this year. He's due to appear again at the Baptist Church in Bridgnorth on the first Sunday in December.

Ray took up his tailor-made red suit, big white beard, bejewelled red hat and big black boots with bells on because of his own tough childhood.

He may have been bringing happiness for almost six decades, but his passion to bring joy was borne out of a difficult upbringing.

Ray said: "I was a child that wasn't wanted. My mother never said she loved me. I was forced to work down the mines in Alveley and I had to hand my wages straight over."