Thousands raised for Asthma charity

Mayor Sarah Barlow with Dana Power

The charity event The Full Monty was held in Castle Hall, Bridgnorth, last Saturday night, and organiser Dana Power has hailed it as a success.

Dana said: "The Full Monty event should have taken place April 2020, but the pandemic came along and put a stop to it. All 200 tickets were snapped up in a few months last year. "Rehearsals resumed this September where I work at Bridgnorth Endowed School.

"Our two amazing choreographers Gem Bridges-Medley and Deana Edwards were absolutely fantastic putting us through our paces every Thursday night for two hours at a time."

Six ladies and six gents performed a variety of routines in the Castle Hall last Saturday night. This was a charity event for Asthma UK, and the total raised on the night through a raffle and donations, including a prize of a box at the Molinuex for a Wolves game, was £1575.

Added to the £2000 from ticket sales, the total of £3575 has all gone to Asthma UK.

Dana added: "The hall was packed to the rafters on Saturday night, including our mayor Sarah Barlow who came along to support this event. We also had a local two-piece band called Sugar Tax, local DJ Roger Thomas, compère Mike James, and a fantastic sound and lighting engineer in James from Blue spot productions. These people gave up their spare time to help out."