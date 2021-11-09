Historic Shropshire pub to host digital workshops for young people.

SHROPSHIRE WEEKEND. The Punchbowl Inn, just outside Bridgnorth on the Ludlow road.

The Punchbowl Inn, Ludlow Road, near Bridgnorth, is set to host a couple of hands-on workshops for people who are interested in expanding their digital media skills.

Free places are now available to book for workshops in January, for anyone between the ages of 16 to 24.

The workshops are open to people who are interested in learning how to plan, film and edit a social media advert using nothing but a mobile phone.

The pub is one of Shropshire’s heritage pub gems and more than 700 years old; it retains many of its original characteristics and offers a warm welcome to all its guests.

As part of the sessions a £10 travel voucher and lunch will be provided as well as the opportunity to attend an online premier of the finished films.

Workshops are taking place on the following dates at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery:

Planning and Filming:

Tuesday, January 4, 10.30 to 15.30

OR

Tuesday January 11, 10.30 to 15.30

At the Punchbowl Inn, Bridgnorth.

Editing:

Saturday January 22, 10:30 to 12:30

OR

Saturday January 22, 13:30 to 15:30

For more details or to book a place on a workshop, email gwendolen.powell@tdrheritage.co.uk or visit tdrheritage.co.uk/innsites.

The workshops are being organised as part of TDR Heritages Inn Sites project, which is investigating, recording and celebrating Shropshire’s rural pub heritage, funded by Historic England.

Throughout the workshops people will have the opportunity to catch up with the project.