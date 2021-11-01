Bridge closure for repair work

WOLVERHAMPTON PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR 16/8/21 Roadworks at Bridgnorth Road, Compton, Wolverhampton..

The Winterburn Bridge, over the Winterburn Brook, on the road from Overton junction to The Baytree junction near Neenton, will be closed to traffic from Friday, November 12, to Wednesday, November 17.

The work will involve repairing erosion of an embankment next to Winterburn Bridge, and the installation of a positive drainage system.

The council said the closure will be during working hours, from 8am to 4pm.

When the bridge is closed, traffic will be diverted via the B4364 and local roads by a signed diversion route.

Access over the bridge for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available throughout the proposed work.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for physical infrastructure, said: "The work we are undertaking is essential to the long term stability of the bridge and will provide an improved drainage system, which is good news for the local community in the long term; but inevitably there will be some disruption during these works, for which we apologise in advance.