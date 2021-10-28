Two people trapped after Shropshire road crash

Two fire engines were scrambled from Albrighton to Long Common at just before 3pm on Thursday.
The vehicle had crashed into road furniture.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service found two people trapped and released them via a sunroof using stabilisation equipment. The casualties were handed over to the care of a West Midlands Ambulance crew but neither of them needed hospital treatment.
A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called by a passing off-duty paramedic to reports of an accident on Long Common, Claverley at 3.11pm today.
"One paramedic officer attended and assessed two patients. Neither required hospital treatment and both were discharged on scene."
The fire service stop message was sent at 3.32pm.
We are currently in attendance at a serious collision in Claverley.
