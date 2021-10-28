Two people trapped after Shropshire road crash

By David TooleyBridgnorthPublished: Last Updated:

Two people were pulled out of a vehicle's sunroof after a road crash in Claverley.

Picture from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Twitter feed
Picture from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Twitter feed

Two fire engines were scrambled from Albrighton to Long Common at just before 3pm on Thursday.

The vehicle had crashed into road furniture.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service found two people trapped and released them via a sunroof using stabilisation equipment. The casualties were handed over to the care of a West Midlands Ambulance crew but neither of them needed hospital treatment.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called by a passing off-duty paramedic to reports of an accident on Long Common, Claverley at 3.11pm today.

"One paramedic officer attended and assessed two patients. Neither required hospital treatment and both were discharged on scene."

The fire service stop message was sent at 3.32pm.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News