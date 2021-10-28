Appeal for Christmas shoe box donations

By Andrew RevillBridgnorthPublished:

A Shropshire church is urging people to make a donation to Samaritan's Purse's Christmas shoebox appeal, Operation Christmas Child, this year.

Christmas shoeboxes are handed out in Moldova. Photo: Samaritan's Purse.
Bridgnorth Baptist Church in taking part in the annual appeal, and is looking for people to fill a shoebox with Christmas gifts, wrap it in Christmas paper, and drop it off to the office on West Castle Street, next door to the church.

The appeal for donations is open now, but it is building towards the national collection week which runs from November 15 to November 22. You can either fill your own shoebox and wrap it, or if you need a shoebox, the Baptist Church has a stack of them to fill with gifts. A suggested donation of £5 can also be dropped off at the church.

Co-ordinator Zara Elwell said: "People can put in a cuddly toy, a deflated ball with a pump, or crayons and pens and pencils, or hats and scarves.

"How many children around the world don't get a Christmas present?

"Filling a shoebox with crayons or a book or a little toy, it's nothing to us here, but to a child who has nothing, it could be everything."

More information on what to include - and what not to include - in your shoebox is available here.

