A multi-storey car park, just the tonic or a pipe dream that will never happen?

Bridgnorth High Street

A plan to improve connectivity in Bridgnorth has been thrown open to public consultation by Shropshire Council, with one of the options being to part-pedestrianise the High Street.

The Bridgnorth Future Connectivity Plan proposes several potential improvements to the town, including semi-pedestrianisation of the High Street, better bus services, better walking and cycling routes, reduced congestion leading to better air quality, or a multi-storey car park.

Stephen Robbins of the Bridgnorth Chamber of Commerce said that the pedestrianisation of the High Street is a bad idea, adding that the 'part' pedestrianisation would in effect be a full pedestrianisation due to the one way system.

He said: "Due to the one way system it would be impossible for traffic to use any of the High Street under the proposal. The Chamber and our members are very concerned at the damage pedestrianisation would cause with the loss of the shorter term parking we currently have along the high street."

The CoC say that Bridgnorth high street offers some half a million parking opportunities over the course of a year, which in turn means High Street businesses benefit from more passing trade than if it was pedestrian-only.

Mr Robbins added of the multi-storey idea: "People are being asked to give their opinions on a multi-storey, but only then, if it is the most popular idea, will Shropshire Council try to get funding for it by way of grant, so I can’t really see we are any further forward than forty years ago - i.e it’s never going to happen."

In any case, the public has the opportunity to comment on the various proposals until November 21. Writing in the Bridgnorth Journal, Cllr Julia Buckley urged people to get involved with the survey, as the chance may not appear again.

Sally Themans of Love Bridgnorth said: "Parking is a number one priority to help Bridgnorth, and the many independents and chains that are on our High Street and in Low Town, thrive and adapt to modern usage.

"A multi-storey car park, so long as it was executed in a sympathetic way for our historic market town, would be very welcome and would solve the shortage of long and short term parking provision in the town."