Urgent appeal for missing falcon

The missing Gyrfalcon

Tony Leach is a keen falconer who has been doing it for about 40 years, and was flying the bird in Tasley just outside Bridgnorth on Saturday, when it escaped.

Tony said: "He decided to he wasn't playing, which they sometimes do, and went off the in other direction, down wind, over the river.

"The next sighting we had of him was in Muxton a couple of days later. If anyone sees him please contact me on my mobile, or email my wife Jennie, as soon as they possibly can."

The Gyrfalcon is young, having hatched in April of this year, described as being around the size of a seagull, having pale, almost white plumage on his breast, with sandy coloured feathers on his back and wings. He still has leather straps attached to his legs, and a bell around his neck.

"He had a radio transmitter on too, but that seems to have failed, so we are relying on people helping us out to get him back," Tony said.