Shropshire wildlife charity's £10,000 appeal for new pens to look after badgers

A badger babe being kept warm and cosy

The pens cost so much because they have to be built strong enough to resist the little critters as they are able to dig and climb incredibly well at a young age.

Some of the badgers being looked after last year

Fran Hill, of Cuan Wildlife Rescue, in Much Wenlock, says the charity already has two pens which helped them to look after 24 cubs this year.

But next year in badger cub season they are expecting more as news of their service spreads far and wide.

"We are taking in so many more now," said Fran.

"We've started getting them from out of the county, from as far away as Derbyshire and Northamptonshire.

Peekaboo badger at Cuan

"A cub can be brought to us for very varied reasons.

"Small dogs can go down badger setts and pull them out, and once touched by a dog their parents won't want them.

"Some are kicked out by their parents and others see their parents die."

Fran says everyone has a soft spot for the badgers, which are the "cutest things".

Cuan looked after badgers last year

At three days old they are no bigger than a puppy but they grow fast.

The pens are used in the last stage of their rehabilitation and release back into the wild.

They also have to receive rigorous tests for TB and the cost mounts up.

One of the badger cubs looked after by Cuan last year

Luckily, Cuan has a lot of backing in the community and a crowdfunding appeal is already closing in on £9,000 of the £10,000 target, with donations from 133 supporters so far.

Cuan has also recently been helped by a £249 donation from online wire mesh fencing supplier, Wire Fence.

It was all the profit from sales on World Animal Day earlier this month.

Badgers grow up fast with a little help

The pens have to be underwired with enough soil for them to learn how to dig.

There is a chamber and tunnel for them, mimicking their wild homes.

Cuan Wildlife Rescue was founded in 1989 by Megan Morris-Jones and her husband John.