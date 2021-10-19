Fire crews called after 'large amount' of diesel spilled in road

The incident happened in Salop Street this afternoon at around 12.35pm. No action was required by the fire service, but details of the incident were passed to Shropshire Council as the clean up began.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 12.35pm we received a call reporting an incident classified as fuel leak/spillage in Bridgnorth.
"Large quantity of diesel leaking from vehicle, no fire service action required. Details passed to Shropshire Council
"One fire appliance was mobilised from Bridgnorth."