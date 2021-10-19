Fire crews called after 'large amount' of diesel spilled in road

By Nick HumphreysBridgnorthPublished:

Fire crews were called after a "large amount" of diesel was spilled onto a road in Bridgnorth.

Fire crews called after 'large amount' of diesel spilled in road

The incident happened in Salop Street this afternoon at around 12.35pm. No action was required by the fire service, but details of the incident were passed to Shropshire Council as the clean up began.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 12.35pm we received a call reporting an incident classified as fuel leak/spillage in Bridgnorth.

"Large quantity of diesel leaking from vehicle, no fire service action required. Details passed to Shropshire Council

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Bridgnorth."

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News