South Shropshire village hit by intermittent power cut

At 05:08am Western Power Distribution reported the incident in the Ditton Priors area, near Bridgnorth, and at that stage 165 properties had lost their electricity supply.

At that stage it was estimated that power would be restored by 6.30am but that estimate was revised to 8am as engineers got to work. Customers were warned: "There is currently a fault on our overhead network. Your supply may go off and on while we work hard to resolve this."