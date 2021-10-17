South Shropshire village hit by intermittent power cut

A fault in the overhead electricity lines caused an intermittent power cut of up to six hours for up to 165 properties in south Shropshire on Sunday morning.

Ditton Priors
At 05:08am Western Power Distribution reported the incident in the Ditton Priors area, near Bridgnorth, and at that stage 165 properties had lost their electricity supply.

At that stage it was estimated that power would be restored by 6.30am but that estimate was revised to 8am as engineers got to work. Customers were warned: "There is currently a fault on our overhead network. Your supply may go off and on while we work hard to resolve this."

At 8am the estimated restoration time was put at 11am, as the numbers of customers on and off supply fluctuated.

Power was restored to all customer at 11:10am and WPD apologised for any inconvenience caused.

