Meeting for new high street shopping initiative

One of the retailers to sign up to the ShopAppy in Bridgnorth, Abi Rowley, of Blooms the florist on Bridgnorth's High Street

Bridgnorth has received funding to set up a ‘ShopAppy’ website aimed at bringing local traders and customers together.

The grant was received as a result of an application by Love Bridgnorth, a campaign which promotes the town and organises campaigns to boost footfall.

Sally Themans of Love Bridgnorth said that more than 40 retailers, including some of the town’s biggest names, had already signed up.

“This is a fantastic initiative and we hope even more local businesses will get on board,” she said.

“ShopAppy.com is a ‘shop and support’ local website which is currently operating in about 100 towns throughout the UK and we think it will give a big boost to Bridgnorth when it launches for customers on November 5,” Sally added.