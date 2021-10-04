Volunteer hospital coffee shop celebrates reopening

Verena Swinnerton and Roy Norgrove

The League of Friends of Bridgnorth Hospital raise money for equipment for the hospital by running the coffee shop. The official reopening on Monday, September 20, was performed by shop manager, Verena Swinnerton, accompanied by WW2 veteran and holder of the Chevalier in the Ordre national de la Legion d'honneur, Roy Norgrove.

Sue Burrows of the League of Friends said: "We thought it would be a nice thing to do to invite Roy down with his medals and get him to do the official opening.

"He served throughout World War Two and took part in the liberation of France. I think he is one of the last veterans in the area."

The shop is back open, and while volunteers are no longer collecting bottle tops or bric-a-brac donations, they are still selling knitware as well as the usual teas, coffees and homemade cakes.

"It isn't quite as busy as it it was, I think there is a bit of nervousness about coming in to hospitals, but it is picking up," Sue added.

Sue also explained that as the coffee shop reopens, one of its usual clinics has moved to a new home.

She said: "We would also like to let people know that the usual hearing aid clinic that was held here is now being held in Bridgnorth Library.

"It is staffed by audiology trained volunteers, and is held on the first and third Tuesdays of the month between 10am and 12noon.