'Hugely successful' cancer screening clinic

The prostate cancer clinic in Bridgnorth in 2019

The Bridgnorth Lions organised another prostate cancer screening clinic last Thursday, September 30, which saw some 1100 men to come and receive a blood test.

Previously the Lions put a new online registration process in place to ensure that the clinic was not inundated on the night, and this proved to be a successful move. The Lions had also held registration help sessions in a local pub to ensure every man who wanted a test could get one.

They still had some walk-ins to attend to as well, and this too meant that the Lions and the medical staff could see as many men as possible.

Some 23 Lions club members were in attendance to help, with 24 nurses who also gave their time. The nurses came from nearby Kidderminster and Wolverhampton as well as Bridgnorth to ensure the night was a success.

Martin Allen of the Bridgnorth Lions said that as a result of the organisation that went in, the evening was hugely successful and there was a lot of positive feedback from the men who showed up.

One man who was tested said last Friday: "What a great well organised event that the Bridgnorth Lions organised last night.

"It really was a credit to you all. I arrived for my slot and 15 minutes later I was on my way.