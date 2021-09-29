Cottage trip could be just the ticket as football club shoots for new funds

Players coaches and parents from Bridgnorth Spartans are looking forward to getting together for their lively events, which are essential to generate cash needed to keep the club afloat.

The first is a family Halloween Party on Friday, October 22 at Bridgnorth Leisure Centre. There is also a raffle, with a star prize of a week's holiday in Cornwall. The club is keen for people to grab their raffle tickets from Tea and Roses and Tesco Express Garage in Low Town.

Spartans has 200 players in its teams, and another 100 plus who regularly attend its Saturday Soccer School and Wildcats girls football.

Kelly Woodcock, fundraising lead for the football club, said: "As you can imagine, as a voluntary run football club, the impact of the last 18 months has been massive. Fundraising plays an essential part in the running of the club. We keep fees as low as possible in order to ensure football is accessible to all and therefore fundraising enables us to function effectively.

"With 18 months of cancelled events we estimate we have missed out on around £15,000 worth of fundraising money.

"We are now super excited to be resuming our calendar of events with our legendary family Halloween party.

"Alongside this we are launching our first licensed raffle to maximise fundraising from this event. We have had an extremely generous donation of a week's holiday in Charlestown, Cornwall, in a stunning character cottage that sleeps six (subject to available dates). With the current trend for staycations we know that this is going to be a hugely popular raffle and wanted the public to know that anyone (over the age of 16) can buy tickets."