Do or die for cinema as it prepares for new James Bond film

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 08/09/2020 - Bridgnorth's only cinema - Majestic Cinema - reopened last week after coming close to having to shut due to the pandemic. Manager James Frizzell says even up until a few weeks ago he was worried about the cinema's future, with its counterpart in Kidderminster being permanently closed down. The cinema reopened on the day of Tenet and James said he is now hopeful it will survive..

James Frizzell of the Majestic Cinema in Bridgnorth explained that it has been a tough road for the business, navigating various lockdowns and the tier system, ahead of the release of the long-awaited new Bond film.

"It's do or die now, but I am feeling really, really positive about it," James said ahead of the movie hitting the big screen on Thursday.

"We are really going for it with No Time To Die. People know it is safe here, we have socially distanced the seating as much as we can and have staggered screenings to get as many people to see it as we can.

"This is a big test, but I am feeling really positive. Pre-bookings already look good, we have about 200 people booked in already."

The entire film industry has been hit, like every other industry, by the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year as cinemas shut down, so did film productions, and eventually the Majestic, like other places, was forced to show Netflix films on its screens.

No Time To Die has been delayed by the pandemic

"We've been in and out of lockdowns and the tier system. We had Tenet last year which didn't do well, but this year when we were able to open again we had Peter Rabbit which was full.

"We have a lot of great movies coming up and it is really good that Universal and the Broccolis who have held their nerve with releasing the Bond film," James added.

During the worst of the pandemic there was a dearth of new films being shot, and those that were in the can were being held back by studios in the hopes of releasing them when cinemas were able to open again.

This Thursday the long-awaited 25th Bond film will hit the big screen, and judging by previous efforts it should do well at the Majestic box office.