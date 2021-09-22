Major rescue exercise in Bridgnorth

By David TooleyBridgnorthPublished: Last Updated:

A major rescue training exercise was carried out on the river in Bridgnorth in the early hours of this morning Wednesday (Sept 22).

River rescue exercise
River rescue exercise

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Bridgnorth, Wellington, Cleobury Mortimer, and Shrewsbury to the water rescue exercise.

The training exercise, organised by the Telford-based group support team, involved a number of canoeists who had capsized and were unaccounted for.

Supported by operations officers the teams successfully located and rescued five casualties, including some live ones provided by Craven Arms fire station.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Shrewsbury
Craven Arms
South Shropshire
Cleobury Mortimer
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News