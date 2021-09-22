Major rescue exercise in Bridgnorth

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Bridgnorth, Wellington, Cleobury Mortimer, and Shrewsbury to the water rescue exercise.
The training exercise, organised by the Telford-based group support team, involved a number of canoeists who had capsized and were unaccounted for.
Supported by operations officers the teams successfully located and rescued five casualties, including some live ones provided by Craven Arms fire station.
1/2 Last night the team facilitated a #WaterRescue exercise in #Bridgnorth 🌊 Scenario involving a number of canoeists capsized and uncounted for 🚣🏻 Crews from @SFRS_Bridgnorth @watch_amber #CleoburyMortimer @SFRS_Shrews attended 🚒 Supported by operations officers from #HQ 🚗 pic.twitter.com/yRzWmz5Yva— Group Support (@SFRS_GST) September 22, 2021
2/2 A good display of #CommandandControl #TeamWork from all attending including #WFRs and #SRTs 👩🏻🚒👨🏻🚒 to successfully locate and rescue 5 casualties 🤕 including live ones provided by @SFRS_CravenArms 👍🏻 #RespectTheWater #ColdWaterShock #WaterFirstResponder #SwiftWaterRescue pic.twitter.com/pXsf1TOZ7a— Group Support (@SFRS_GST) September 22, 2021