Major rescue exercise in Bridgnorth

River rescue exercise

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Bridgnorth, Wellington, Cleobury Mortimer, and Shrewsbury to the water rescue exercise.

The training exercise, organised by the Telford-based group support team, involved a number of canoeists who had capsized and were unaccounted for.

Supported by operations officers the teams successfully located and rescued five casualties, including some live ones provided by Craven Arms fire station.