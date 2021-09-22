Gas leak in superstore

A gas leak in fridges in a superstore led to a major emergency call out.

Specialist hazardous materials firefighters went to the Sainsburys Store in Bridnorth in the early hours of Wednesday (today 22) when the alarm was raised at 1.20am.

Four fire crews including the environmental protection unit were joined by police and ambulance officers.

The firefighters wore protective breathing apparatus to isolate the gas supply in the store and then vent the building in Whitburn Street.

The incident was under control by 3am.

At the same time fire crews in Shrewsbury were called to recycling bags on fire in Pride Hill in the town.

The fire, next to a shop window, was quickly extinguished. Police were also on the scene and have appealed for anyone who knows how the fire was started to contact them on 101.

