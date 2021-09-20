Council to decide on noise-cancelling device

The High Street was closed. Photo: Google

Bridgnorth Town Council's Events and Christmas Committee will meet tomorrow, (Tuesday, September 21) to discuss using an electronic device to limit noise from sound systems.

If the decision is taken to proceed with the use of the portable device, it will then go forward to the full council meeting to decide. This would only effect events run by the council, or held on council grounds like the Castle, and would have no effect on local pubs or clubs.

Councillor Rachel Connolly, chair of the committee, stressed that it was about trying to find a balance for everybody.

"On occasion there have been some complaints about noise at some events, one suggestion we have had is to use this automatic noise-cancelling device which would ensure that noise could not rise above a certain level.