New Lady Godiva limbers up for charity Ludlow ride

Grace Oakley

Grace Oakley hopes to smash her £2,000 fundraising target for a charity that's close to her heart with a ride on her mare, called Ug, on Sunday afternoon.

On Friday Grace, a horse-riding instructor from Wheathill, near Bridgnorth was just a few pounds away from her target amount for the charity PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide.

"I lost my mum Kate to suicide in 2004," she said on her Go Fund Me page.

"I was only 12 when she took her own life and so I know just how heartbreaking and devastating it can be for those who are left behind."

Her mum left her a note telling her to keep being herself, which she fully intends to do and ride out of her 20s in different style.

Grace said it was important to raise as much money and awareness as possible, particularly considering the additional pressures on mental health due to the pandemic.

Over the last few months Grace, who hails from Ludlow, has been busy toning herself up for the event, and hoping she's done enough to stop being arrested!

Grace took advice from police and was told if she put on her entire birthday suit, she's be arrested. So she'll be wearing nude-coloured underwear and her hair, with tape, will be covering her front.

Donations will help to pay for potentially life-saving calls, texts and emails to the PAPYRUS charity's HOPELINEUK service, which offers support and advice to young people and anyone who is worried about a young person who may be having thoughts of suicide.