Bridgnorth Walk raises £66,000 for local causes

Shaz's Angels raising money for Severn Hospice

Originally set to be held at the end of May this year, the event had to be postponed due to Covid-19, however the delay did not deter too many walkers and runners who wanted to tackle the course.

Martin Allan of the Bridgnorth Lions said: "The total raised is around £66,000. It is a little down on previous totals, but I think with Covid-19, there is still a bit of concern for some people about big crowds, that's no surprise.

"But the feedback has been really, really good and we are very pleased with it."

Martin added that some £12,000 was raised by the junior entrants alone. Around 350 junior and senior entrants ran or walked the course.

"That's just people all taking part in the event for their own reasons and their own chosen charities," Martin explained.

Apart from the huge total raised for local causes, Martin explained that the feedback about the event and about the course will prove to be invaluable.

"We had some really specific feedback from some of the people who participated, and we are already talking about how we can incorporate that for next year's event which will hopefully be back at the usual time of year at the end of May.

"Overall it has been great. All the feedback from the local community has been great. There was a really good feeling around town over the weekend, the pubs were full, the market was on."

Not only did the event get local people involved, but visitors from across Shropshire and beyond came to join in.

Three different events were held last Sunday. The gruelling marathon route climbing to the top of Brown Clee, an ascent of some 1500 feet, while the Junior Walk covered a distance of seven miles for those aged nine to 14, and a shorter five-mile walk for families to traverse.

The first runners were able to navigate the tough trail section through the trees to make the summit of Brown Clee, and cover the rest of the course to finish after about three hours and 15 minutes.