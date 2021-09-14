Road closed in Brignorth after explosion amid suspected gas leak

The High Street was closed. Photo: Google

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service scrambled two appliances from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock at 9.24am after receiving reports of a "hole in the pavement following explosion."

They classified the incident as a gas leak and sent an operations officer to join responders from gas, and electricity utilities in investigating.

West Mercia Police tweeted that High Street was closed due to a gas leak - sending out advice for people to avoid the area.

