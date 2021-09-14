Road closed in Brignorth after explosion amid suspected gas leak

Bridgnorth's High Street was closed after a reported explosion and gas leak.

The High Street was closed. Photo: Google
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service scrambled two appliances from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock at 9.24am after receiving reports of a "hole in the pavement following explosion."

They classified the incident as a gas leak and sent an operations officer to join responders from gas, and electricity utilities in investigating.

West Mercia Police tweeted that High Street was closed due to a gas leak - sending out advice for people to avoid the area.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two engines to the scene.

At 10.20am police confirmed that the road was open again, thanking people for their patience.

