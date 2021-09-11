Memorial service for vice-president of theatre company

Jane Conway

Jane Conway, the theatre's vice-president, died in June following a short illness.

Due to strict Covid restrictions, a small funeral for invited guests only was held in July, but the family is holding a memorial service at Worfield Church at 2.30pm on October 3.

Her daughter, Naomi Hutton, said that not only was Jane vice-president of the theatre, she had been an active member of the Operatic Society for many years, playing chorus and supporting roles in various shows.

"She was appointed deputy head of Worfield Endowed School in 1964 and the family lived in Worfield for six years before moving to Bridgnorth, during which time she was also involved in Worfield choir and theatrical productions.

"She retired from teaching in 1984 but enjoyed an extremely productive 20 years teaching at the school she loved. Many of her former pupils have sent beautiful messages about her as a teacher, and later as a friend since her death."

Jane sang with the prestigious Plymouth Gilbert & Sullivan Society during a spell living there between 1985 and 1994 and continued her musical involvement when she returned to Bridgnorth, re-commencing her involvement with BMTC. and singing with Quatford and Oldbury choir.