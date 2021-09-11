Celebration lunch at care home

Families of residents at the Lady Forester Centre, a Care Home in Broseley were treated to a lunch recently to celebrate the easing of restrictions.

Gazebos in the garden at the Lady Forester Centre during a celebratory lunch
The centre opened a special visiting pod earlier this year to allow families to visit in compliance with Covid restrictions.

Gillian Kelly from the Lady Forester Centre said: "Thankfully, after a completely Covid-free year, we are now starting to get back to some normality and invited families in to the garden for a celebratory Lunch.

The Manager and her team put on magnificent spread which was a joyful occasion for all concerned."

"It was a fitting event for the Home, our staff and our residents, after such a difficult year in the Care sector."

