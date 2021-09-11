Celebration lunch at care home

Gazebos in the garden at the Lady Forester Centre during a celebratory lunch

The centre opened a special visiting pod earlier this year to allow families to visit in compliance with Covid restrictions.

Gillian Kelly from the Lady Forester Centre said: "Thankfully, after a completely Covid-free year, we are now starting to get back to some normality and invited families in to the garden for a celebratory Lunch.

The Manager and her team put on magnificent spread which was a joyful occasion for all concerned."