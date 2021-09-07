Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash

The man, a motorcyclist, was injured in a crash with a car on the A458 near Bridgnorth on Tuesday morning.

It is understood the crash was between Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock, near to Beggarhill Brook Coppice.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the man had suffered "serious injuries" and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "We were called at 10.09am to the A458 in Bridgnorth to reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike.

"We sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham to the scene.