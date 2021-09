Fire engines at the scene of a fire at Walthamstow Mall on Selbourne Road, Walthamstow, east London. London Fire Brigade (LFB) have declared a major incident as more than 100 firefighters tackle a blaze at the east London shopping centre. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday July 22, 2019. See PA story FIRE Walthamstow. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

The fire happened near the Unicorn Inn at Hampton Loade, Highley, near Bridgnorth.

Two fire engines were sent. Nobody was hurt.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 3.15pm on Tuesday, 7 September, we received a call reporting a fire classified as fire in open in Highley.

"Fire involving 300m of railway embankment. Two fire appliances were mobilised from Cleobury Mortimer."