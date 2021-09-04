New choir members sought as rehearsals due to resume for Christmas concert in Bridgnorth

St Mary’s Chamber Choir during a concert at St Mary’s, Bridgnorth

St Mary’s Chamber Choir from the church in East Castle Street, Bridgnorth, will resume rehearsals on September 18 in preparation for its advent and Christmas concert.

The choir will rehearse between 10am and 11.30am and is encouraging people to get involved.

People are being invited to come along and join 50 other singers – a mixture of men, women and students.

The Christmas concert will take place on December 4 at 7pm.

For more details call John Turnock on 01746 716282 or email john.turnock48@gmail.com