Italian car festival to return to town's streets

SOUTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 04/09/2016 Italian Auto Moto Festival 2016 in Bridgnorth High Street..

After a two year absence the Bridgnorth Italian Auto Moto Festival will be back at 10am on Sunday.

The event takes place on Bridgnorth's High Street and provides a showcase of classic Italian cars, motorcycles and scooters.

As part of the event the streets will be closed for normal vehicle traffic.

This year, the BBC's Stig, made famous by Top Gear, will be visiting the event and will be available to pose for photographs with visiting families and entrants' vehicles.

Admission is free, but enthusiasts wishing to display a vehicle must formally enter their Italian car with the event organisers beforehand.

The numbers of vehicles and available spaces are limited.

David Morris, director of the Italian Auto Moto Club, said: "We are really happy that we can now run this event in 2021 and look forward to bringing some rare items and their enthusiastic owners from all over the UK.

"Already, we have been inundated with entries and with BBC's Stig joining us, we look forward to a very busy day."