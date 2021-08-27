Quad bike rider suffers life changing injuries in crash near Bridgnorth

Willow Drive in Highley (Google)

West Mercia Police is appealing for witnesses to the road traffic collision involving a quad bike which is believed to have lost control and caused damage to a garden in Willow Drive in Highley.

The incident happened at around 5.55pm on Wednesday, August 25.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a quad bike that had overturned on Willow Drive at 5.43pm on Wednesday.

"One ambulance and a community first responder attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man who had been riding the quad. He was treated for serious injuries before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham."