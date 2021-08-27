Quad bike rider suffers life changing injuries in crash near Bridgnorth

West Mercia Police is appealing for witnesses to the road traffic collision involving a quad bike which is believed to have lost control and caused damage to a garden in Willow Drive in Highley.
The incident happened at around 5.55pm on Wednesday, August 25.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a quad bike that had overturned on Willow Drive at 5.43pm on Wednesday.
"One ambulance and a community first responder attended the scene.
"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man who had been riding the quad. He was treated for serious injuries before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham."
Any witnesses or those who may have footage of the incident are urged to make contact with West Mercia Police quoting reference 00498_i_25082021.