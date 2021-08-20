Thunderstorm warning for Saturday covering Shropshire

Two young women shelter under an umbrella in Parliament Square as heavy rain sweeps through central London. Thunderstorms bringing lightning and torrential rain to the south are set to continue until Monday, forecasters have said. Picture date: Sunday July 25, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story WEATHER Storm. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

The Met Office, which is also forecasting a high probability of heavy rain for most of the daylight hours, has put the yellow thunderstorm warning in place for 12 noon to 10pm.

Many places across a large swathe of central, western and northern England, will miss the worst, says the Met Office.

They add that "heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some transport disruption and perhaps flooding."

The Met Office website includes advice for what to do if there is a thunderstorm brewing above.

"Seek shelter if possible," says the website.

"When you hear thunder you are already within range of where the next ground flash may occur, lightning can strike as far as 10 miles away from the centre of a storm."

The warn people to try to avoid using the landline, unless in an emergency, and to unplug any non-essential appliances if not already using a surge protector.

For those outside in a storm they add: "If you find yourself in an exposed location it may be advisable to squat close to the ground, with hands on knees and with head tucked between them.

"Try to touch as little of the ground with your body as possible, do not lie down on the ground