Police closed the Burwarton to Cleobury Mortimer Road

The accident happened just after 4.30pm on Tuesday near Burwarton.

West Mercia Police said the crash, between a car and a heavy goods vehicle was on the B4364 between Burwarton and Cleobury North.

Fire crews from Bridgnorth, Cleobury Mortimer and Wellington went to the scene and firefighters released a casualty from the wreckage of the car in an operation lasting an hour.

The injured person's condition is not known.