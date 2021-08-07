Network launched to support charities

Steph Hinton of Quatt Village Hall

Shropshire Rural Communities Charity is offering training courses for trustees of small charities to help their organisations thrive.

The charity is also running a series of events so people can meet with other charities to share ideas and support one another.

Upcoming topics of discussion will include how to attract younger people to join a board, how to survive a crisis and running a charity on a small income.

The first of the trustees network events will be held through the Zoom video-conferencing website on August 20 at 10.30am.

Steph Hinton, secretary of Quatt Village Hall, Bridgnorth, who will be talking about the importance of drive and enthusiasm in keeping small charities afloat.

She said: “Enthusiasm is contagious, so as a trustee, it’s great to spend time with people who fill you with energy and inspire you.

"We have an enthusiastic group of committee members and volunteers at Quatt Village Hall and we hope this enthusiasm makes people think ‘that looks fun and rewarding, I want to join in too’."

Julia Baron, chief executive of Shropshire RCC, said there were more than 2,000 charities voluntary groups and community organisations in Shropshire, the majority of them surviving on a very low income.

“Many have no paid staff at all and are entirely reliant on volunteers," she said.

"Understandably, such organisations often struggle to understand and keep up with changes that need to be met to operate within the law.

“This network will also be especially beneficial to those people who are currently toying with the idea of becoming a charity trustee but need to know more about what’s involved before making a decision.”