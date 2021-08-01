Rowing couple get a helping hand from the Dark Destroyer

Dani and Mark Jones aiming to be the fastest couple to row the Atlantic

Mark and Danielle Jones, who now live in France, have signed up as team - For Better Oar Worse - in the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge.

They are getting help with fundraising, from celebrity, Shaun Wallace. The Dark Destroyer from The Chase, is going to be hosting quizzes for them.

The challenge sees teams and individuals undertake the tough, 3,000 mile row from La Gomera in the Canaries to Antigua in the Caribbean.

The will take part in December 2023 and will be aiming to break the world record and become the fastest married couple to make the crossing.

Living in Brittany, Mark, from Bridgnorth, and Dani from Oswestry, are raising money for charities on both sides of the channel.

Monies raised will be divided between Access Sport UK, who provide sporting opportunities countrywide for young people from disadvantaged backgrounds and those with disabilities which prevent them from taking part in sportsand the commune where Mark and Dani live, as well as the two schools in their local village.

Although the event doesn't take place until December 2023, Mark and Dani have been training, both on water in their practice boat and on their Concept 4 rowing machine.

They were inspired by Dani's father, Iain Davies, who completed the row in a team of four, two years ago.

The couple want to inspire young people to chase their dreams because, they say, they can come true. They are kicking off their fundraising campaign with a 24-hour row on their Concept 4 machine in their local village, but there will be events held across Shropshire to help raise funds too.

Shaun Wallace, The Dark Destroyer from The Chase, is going to be hosting quizzes for them over the next two years, and an Auction of Promises will be held in November, locally to Bridgnorth.

"Anyone wishing to offer major sponsorship will be offered global exposure as the race is followed by millions," Mark said.

"Sponsors of smaller amounts will be given a ticket, representing a mile of the total 3000 per £10 sponsored."

Mark and Dani will pick a ticket live upon their arrival in Antigua for a lucky person to win £500 plus 4 further winners of £100, subject to ticket sales.