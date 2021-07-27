Future of Bridgnorth Livestock Market 'vital' to developers of new Tasley housing site

Bridgnorth Livestock Market

Bridgnorth Livestock Market, based off Wenlock Road, is set to be relocated to land south of the A458 as part of the Tasley Gateway Development.

The plans also include building 550 new homes on land north and south of the A458.

At a consultation event at the current venue, Nick Norbury, the project manager behind the proposals, said it was "crucial" the livestock market's future was secured.

Kevin Radford, the lead architect of the project, said developers wanted to provide facilities for both current and new homeowners.

Mr Norbury said: "We're extremely supportive of keeping the livestock market up and running.

"It's a fundamental issue that we want to address and we will do all we can in securing a fit-for-purpose venue is relocated suitably to the other side of the A458.

"Ensuring the livestock market is kept running is a priority. We understand it is an important part of the local economy and it's crucial to local farmers.

"It allows them to interact and network and it of course allows them to trade."

Mr Radford added: "One of our roles is about providing enough community facilities to support the new housing development as well as the existing community.

"Some things are within our control and some things aren't, however we feel it is vital the livestock market continues to operate."

The consultation event was held ahead of an outline planning application for the Tasley Gateway Development being submitted to Shropshire Council in September.

It was used to gather feedback from residents which should be used to influence the planning application.

Residents at the event expressed concern for the for the area and infrastructure in relation to the added pressure hundreds of homes would bring.

The site was allocated for development as part of the council’s SAMDev plan, adopted in 2015 for the period 2006 to 2026.

It comes in addition to another controversial scheme to build a 1,050-home 'garden village' in Tasley.

Taylor Wimpey's Tasley Garden Village would also consist of at least 16 hectares of employment land and was included in Shropshire Council's Local Plan.