Plans for new recycling bins

Shirehall Shrewsbury Shropshire Council

Shropshire Council’s cabinet will next week be asked to proceed with plans to bring in 240-litre bins for glass, metal and plastics, in a move the authority hopes will increase recycling rates.

The bins would replace the 55-litre black boxes, of which most households have two – therefore more than doubling current capacity.

A report to cabinet estimates the roll-out, based on a 96.7 per cent take-up, will come at a total cost of £2.93 million – and asks members to decide whether this will come from borrowing or from charging residents who choose to make the swap.

The council says the bins would reduce the amount of waste lost to the recycling process after being blown out of the boxes on windy days, be easier to store, and reduce the amount of bending and lifting for residents and bin crews.

Cabinet is asked to agree the plans in principle, subject to funding being agreed.

If members decide the authority should meet the cost itself, changes to the capital strategy would need to be agreed at a meeting of the full council.

Alternatively cabinet could decide to pass the cost on to residents, at a charge of between £23 and £28 per bin.

The report warns this approach could lead to a reduction in take up and could be perceived as “a two-tier service that potentially disadvantages those on lower incomes”.

A lower take-up would also reduce the potential increase in the county’s recycling rates that the council hopes the new bins will achieve.

Ian Nellins, portfolio holder for waste and recycling, said: “This really is great news for Shropshire residents, which I’m sure will be well received.

“The provision of a bin for recycling is a direct response to our residents’ comments and requests – and is a pledge we made in our election manifesto earlier this year.

“We know it’s something that many people want, and it’s something that will help us to boost the amount of waste that is recycles in Shropshire.

“It won’t be compulsory to have a bin. Some people may not have room for one, or may prefer to keep using their kerbside boxes, but we’re confident that many people will want to take up this opportunity.”

It is estimated that a roll-out of the scheme would be completed in around six months from an order being placed with the manufacturer.

Residents who choose to switch to a new bin will be encouraged to keep and re-purpose their black boxes.