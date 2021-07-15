Delivery van destroyed in fire near Bridgnorth

A delivery van was destroyed after catching fire near Bridgnorth.

Firefighters at the scene. Photo: Bridgnorth Fire Station
The incident happened on the B4555 in Chelmarsh near to The Bull's Head Inn at about midday on Wednesday.

It involved an AO delivery van carrying white goods which caught fire and was destroyed.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent one appliance from Bridgnorth.

Crews used two sets of breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze before standing down at about 12.30pm.

A spokesman from Bridgnorth Fire Station said: "Crews located a van fully involved in a fire on arrival. Crews quickly got two hose reel jets and two firefighters in breathing apparatus to control and extinguish the fire.

"Due to the severity of the heat and fire, foam was applied to finally extinguish the van and its contents."

Rory Smith

By Rory Smith

Reporter@rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

