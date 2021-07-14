Town council co-opts candidates to fill vacant ward seats

By Deborah Hardiman

Bridgnorth Town Council is back to full strength after three new faces were elected to fill vacant seats.

During the May local elections only 13 of the 16 available ward positions were filled. As a result the council was required to “co-opt” residents to the three positions.

These were Chris Aked representing East Ward, Gerry Colley representing Castle Ward and Rachel Seabright representing West Ward.

Bridgnorth's mayor Councillor Sarah Barlow said: “We were delighted that 10 candidates came forward for the positions. It’s really important that residents are fully represented as the town starts to move forward following the Covid virus.

"While we congratulate the three new councillors I would also wish to thank those that were unsuccessful this time for their applications.”

Town and parish councils across the county have reported vacant seats and have appealed for residents to come forward.

