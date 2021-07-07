Historic church gate returned to former glory near Bridgnorth

The estate clerk of works, Bert Edwards, and joiner Tom Glaze

The 111-year-old Lych Gate at St Chad’s Church in Stockton, near Bridgnorth, had become unstable due to rot and although not a part of the Apley Estate itself, to ensure safe access to the community’s graveyard and preserve an important part of local heritage, a team from Apley set about shoring it up and arranging repairs.

A detailed investigation showed that the structure needed dismantling and removing entirely to enable it to be properly restored. The estate clerk of works, Bert Edwards, and joiner Tom Glaze, who has worked at Apley since joining as an apprentice straight after leaving school in Bridgnorth in 2008, carried out the restoration works using traditional methods and oak sourced from Apley Estate.

The Apley team stripped the tiles off the roof and moved it inside to dry out. Once dry, the duo took it apart and repaired or replaced the timbers as required. Another member of the Apley team, Pat Hayward, rebuilt the plinths that the structure now stands on.

Bert, who has worked at Apley for more than 20 years, said: “It took Tom and I several weeks to do, making full use of the traditional skills we have learnt from working at Apley. It’s really satisfying to work on such an important and historic feature for both Apley and the village of Stockton. We’re both very proud of what we’ve done.”

Estate owner Gavin Hamilton added: “Apley and the communities of Norton and Stockton have links which go back more than 500 years. St Chad’s is an integral part of these communities, but like most parish churches, has limited funds so we felt it was important to help – given that our team has the skills to do the job. The Lych Gate has already lasted 100 years, now it looks perfect again and should last at least another 100 years, no doubt gracing many more wedding photos.”