Charitable drive for Shropshire 'movie' car enthusiasts

Some of the customised vehicles taking part in The Big Sky Rally

The Big Sky Rally is the brainchild of 58-year-old cancer survivor Tim Preece who, along with 13 friends and family members, will be tackling the six-day return journey to John O’Groats in eight customised cars and vans.

Tim, of Burwarton – between Bridgnorth and Ludlow – said: "The event aims to spread the message about prostate cancer and the importance of regular health checks for men while raising funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

The Big Sky Rally organiser, Tim Preece, with his customised Mad Max movie car

"I was diagnosed a couple of years ago with aggressive prostate cancer and my aim is to make every male over 50 aware of a simple annual PSA blood test that can help save lives.

"All of the team have been touched by prostate cancer either as fellow sufferers or as caring family members and friends and we all know how important it is that we get this message out there.”

He added: “We wanted to do something that was fun to highlight the cause and thought a rally would be a great idea – then we decided to do it in machines that have cost no more than £500 that have been customised into movie cars.”

Vehicles include Tim’s own Mad Max Hyundai coupe, a Back To The Future Toyota and a Dukes of Hazard BMW.

The Big Sky Rally will set off from The Kabin in Kinlet, Shropshire on Saturday, July 10 and aims to reach John O’Groats on Tuesday, July 13 before arriving back in the Midlands on Thursday, July 15. The Scottish adventure will take in Arrochar, Glen Coe, Inverness and Perth.